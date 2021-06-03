Home>>
China aims to win three coming World Cup qualifiers despite venue change
(Xinhua) 09:26, June 03, 2021
SUZHOU, China, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China aims to win the three coming FIFA World Cup qualifiers which have been moved from China to the United Arab Emirates, defender Wang Shenchao said on Wednesday.
The Chinese side, which held a training session on Wednesday afternoon, will leave for the UAE on Thursday, where they will face against the Philippines, the Maldives and Syria from June 7-15.
"Our aim is to win all the three games regardless of where they are to be played," said Wang after the training.
"We cannot change what have happened. As players, we simply need to focus on the matches," he said.
China sits in the second spot of Group A with 10 points, five points off of leader Syria.
