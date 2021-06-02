China call up 3 more players for World Cup qualifiers
Tan Long (2nd L) of Changchun Yatai FC shoots during the 2nd round match between Changchun Yatai FC and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC at the 2021 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) Suzhou Division in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
CFA called up another three players for the remaining matches of World Cup Asian qualifiers in UAE.
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Football Association (CFA) called up another three players for the remaining matches of World Cup Asian qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates.
According to the announcement of the CFA, Tan Long, from Changchun Yatai F.C., Ji Xiang and Liu Binbin from Shandong Taishan F.C. will join the team and improve the competitiveness against other rivals in Group A.
China defeated Guam 7-0 on Sunday in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, but the remaining fixtures would be moved to the UAE since the Maldives team and some of Syria players will not be able to compete on schedule due to China's pandemic control measures.
Photos
