Iran beat Hong Kong of China 3-1 in World Cup qualifier

Xinhua) 15:05, June 04, 2021

MANAMA, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Iran bounced back in World Cup Asian qualifier as it beat Hong Kong, China 3-1 in a Group C fixture on Thursday.

Iran suffered two consecutive defeats before Thursday's game and needed a win to maintain the hope of qualifying for the next round.

Iran was utterly dominant and broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Ali Gholizadeh moved into the box to beat goalkeeper Yapp Hung Fai from an extremely tight angle.

Iran doubled the lead in the 61st minute when Vahid Amiri's attempt took a deflection to go beyond Yapp before Karim Ansarifard made it 3-0.

Team Hong Kong pulled one goal back in the 85th minute, but it was too late.

Iran now ranks third with 6 points, followed by Team Hong Kong with 5 points. Iraq led Group C with 11 points, two points ahead of Bahrain who crushed Cambodia 8-0 on Thursday.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)