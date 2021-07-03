Chinese players should be primed to avoid upset in World Cup qualifiers, says goalkeeping coach
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese players should be taught not to take things for granted when facing the supposedly weak teams in their FIFA World Cup qualification, team China goalkeeping coach Ou Chuliang said.
China on Thursday was drawn against Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Oman in Asia's final round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar -- all teams China cannot afford to underestimate, according to Ou.
"Every game will be crucial and important. We in the past suffered many upsets at the hands of those whom we thought were weak opponents," said Ou, who was the China's goalkeeper in the 1990s.
"We should take every game as the most important, this is what we learned from the past," said the 52-year-old.
"This is also the message that we should pass to our players. I think the head coach (Li Tie) should hold the same view as mine," he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China drawn with Japan, Australia in quest for Qatar World Cup qualification
- China beats the Philippines in World Cup Asian qualifier
- Iran beat Hong Kong of China 3-1 in World Cup qualifier
- China aims to win three coming World Cup qualifiers despite venue change
- China call up 3 more players for World Cup qualifiers
- China can reach final 12 of Asian World Cup qualifiers, says former captain
- FA chief vows to take China to World Cup final qualifying round
- Zimbabwe permitted to use Chinese-built stadium in World Cup qualifier
- China head coach urges players to keep fit ahead of World Cup qualifiers
- China to take flexible approach to World Cup qualifiers, says head coach
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.