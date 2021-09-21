Home>>
People visit Henan Museum in central China during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
(Xinhua) 09:19, September 21, 2021
People visit Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 20, 2021. Many people visited the museum during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)
