People visit Henan Museum in central China during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

(Xinhua) 09:19, September 21, 2021

People visit Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 20, 2021. Many people visited the museum during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)


