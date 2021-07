Wild mushroom is a unique delicacy on the dining table of Pu'er people, and picking up mushrooms has also become a leisure fun for local people. From July 1 to 2, someone picked up five large-scale wild boletuses for two consecutive days in the garden of Public Security Bureau, Jingdong County, Pu'er City, the heaviest one reached 2814 grams, which can be called “king of mushroom.”