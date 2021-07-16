Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 5 – Livelihood
In the dry, sweltering heat amidst the flourishing valley of Turpan, 58-year-old Ablet is working hard to trim the grape vines for a bumper crop expected for the coming August harvest. Further afield, at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar City, the largest mosque in Xinjiang, the spiritual and religious needs of the local Muslim community are fully safeguarded; while at the Grand International Bazaar, a Pakistani jewelry vendor, named Asim, recounts his stories of entrepreneurship and finding true love in Urumqi. For the fifth episode of the feature documentary produced by People's Daily Online on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, we paint a portrait of people’s daily lives in Xinjiang and their attempts to secure a better livelihood.
Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 4 – Art
Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 3 – Harvest
Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 2 – Family
Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 1 - Growing Up
