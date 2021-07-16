Xinjiang article exposes hypocrisy of anti-China "cultural products"

July 16, 2021

URUMQI, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Xinjiang Development Research Center Thursday published an article exposing the hypocrisy of overseas anti-China "cultural products" related to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In recent years, to tarnish the image of Xinjiang and disturb its development, some anti-China forces overseas have produced a number of anti-China "cultural products." They include novels, films, documentaries, cartoons, stage plays, and video games, which have had a bad influence on the international community, the center said in the article titled "Fiction and Fantasy -- on the Hypocrisy of Overseas Anti-China 'Cultural Products' Related to Xinjiang."

The so-called "cultural products" are imbued with ideological prejudice, telling nonexistent stories full of distorted historical views, and are suffused with vicious attacks on Xinjiang, the article said.

Such overseas anti-China "cultural products" were created to deceive readers and audiences by putting together all kinds of "appalling things" to elicit sympathy, it added.

These products package several "actors and actresses" who have committed crimes, moral corruption, and bad deeds into so-called "victims" and "key witnesses." They fabricate the so-called "experiences at the vocational education and training center" and "painful experiences," it said.

For example, one book said Sayragul Sauytbay from Xinjiang was abused and raped at a vocational education and training center. But she has never been a trainee of any vocational education and training center at all. She was suspected of loan fraud and illegally crossing the border.

Despite their occupations, the producers of the overseas anti-China "cultural products" have the same political backgrounds and are engaged in the same despicable activities, the article said.

Under the disguise of "culture dissemination," Western anti-China forces, represented by the United States, are smearing Xinjiang globally, intending to deceive foreigners who are not aware of the truth. Their means and motives are ugly and evil, it said.

