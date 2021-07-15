Satisfy wanderlust with a trip to a refreshing summer resort in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:16, July 15, 2021

The soaring temperatures that come with the summer means people continue to suffer in many areas. But in the Heishan Grassland of Toksun County Xinjiang, the temperature is surprisingly below 30℃.

The Heishan Grassland has a landform of alpine meadow, with an average altitude of over 2,200 meters and highest altitude of 4,338.4 meters. An eye-catching array of colorful flowers blossom here, while herds of horses and goats wander around the mountains and the prairie. The air is also fresh and the climate cool and pleasant. All these things make it an outstanding summer resort that resembles an oxygen bar created by nature.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)