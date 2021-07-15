Commentary: Xinjiang's progress in human rights smashes lies, rumors

Locals dance to welcome tourists in Awat Township of Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Despite repeated slanders by certain delusional foreign media and politicians, people in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are enjoying unprecedented human rights progress.

Some foreign politicians and anti-China forces have been spreading rumors and peddling completely fabricated claims about Xinjiang, most notably the "genocide" and "forced labor" accusations.

Their despicable acts are part of an orchestrated campaign to undermine China's enormous efforts to protect ethnic equality, discredit China, interfere in its internal affairs, restrict China's development, and destroy stability and prosperity in Xinjiang, said a white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," released by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

The rumors and lies misrepresent the historic progress that has been made on human rights in Xinjiang over the past more than 70 years. Such slanderous attempts to mislead the international community are doomed to fail. The achievements in Xinjiang and an ever-growing sense of gain, security and happiness among the local population from all ethnic groups are enough to smash the orchestrated smear campaigns against Xinjiang.

The ethnic groups in Xinjiang work together in unity to achieve collective development and prosperity. The civil, political, economic, social, cultural rights as well as the rights of women and children and freedom of religious belief are effectively guaranteed in the region according to law.

Facts and figures speak volumes about the steady progress in human rights in Xinjiang.

A conspicuous fact is that for more than four years since the end of 2016, there has been no terrorist incident in Xinjiang, thanks to the stringent counter-terrorism measures and efforts to curb extremism. Thus, the autonomous region has been able to fully protect the right to life of people of all ethnic groups.

Other tangible outcomes benefitting the locals include the elimination of absolute poverty and moderate prosperity achieved in all respects. Almost all those with the ability to work have been provided with jobs, with workers' job preferences fully respected, and structured conditions created for people to find jobs locally. The region has established a social security system covering the entire local population.

The so-called genocide is nothing more than a horrific label used by certain politicians to antagonize China, which can never be substantiated by facts. The "forced labor" accusation stems from deep prejudice and hostility toward China.

Take the cotton industry for example. Contrary to the false narrative of "forced labor," the industry has realized large-scale automated plucking. With machines to help with the cotton plantation, why would there be any need for "forced labor?"

The Chinese government actively fulfills its obligations under the international human rights conventions, to which China is a signatory. It makes full use of its institutional strengths, pools the efforts of all sectors of society, and promotes the rapid development of all undertakings in Xinjiang. China should by no means be subject to groundless accusations.

From 1955 to 2020, Xinjiang's GDP and per capita GDP, respectively, increased by about 160 times and 30 times at constant prices to reach 1.4 trillion yuan (216.2 billion U.S. dollars) and 53,593 yuan. From 1978 to 2020, the per capita disposable income of both urban and rural residents saw an increase of over 100 times.

Xinjiang is now a stable and orderly society, where the local ethnic groups live in mutual harmony and peace, with their rights fully respected and protected.

The region, which is experiencing an optimal period of development, will in no way be disturbed by certain ill-intentioned foreign politicians and anti-China forces.

