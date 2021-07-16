Xinjiang residents debunk lies of human rights violations with personal experiences

Xinhua) 09:03, July 16, 2021

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Residents from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Thursday debunked lies from politicians of some Western countries on human rights violations in Xinjiang with their personal experiences.

At a press conference held in Beijing by the Xinjiang regional government, several Xinjiang residents shared their own stories via video link.

Alimjan Apsamat, a graduate of a vocational education and training center, is now a docent from Zepu County Museum in Kashgar Prefecture. He said that he had been deeply influenced by the thoughts of religious extremism until his family persuaded him to take the initiative to study in the center.

He said that the center had free boarding and lodging, and had courses including laws and regulations, vocational skills, and de-radicalization contents. The freedom of religious belief of the trainees was fully respected and protected.

"Through the education at the center, I came to understand what is right and what is wrong, and gradually became more cheerful and energetic," said Alimjan Apsamat, adding that he is grateful to the center for helping him get rid of the thoughts of religious extremism and become a useful person in society.

Mamat Mamatmin, Imam of a mosque in Chinebagh Street in Moyu County, Hotan Prefecture, said that "restricting religious freedom" is a complete slander and smear on Xinjiang,

"As far as I know, those so-called 'religious figures detained by the government' are actually criminals who preach religious extremism and engage in separatist, destructive and violent terrorist activities under the banner of Islam," he said.

These extreme acts have brought great disasters to the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, including Muslims, and greatly damaged the image of Islam in Xinjiang, Mamat Mamatmin added.

Salaman Alim is a parent of a student at a local boarding school in Xinhe County, Aksu Prefecture. She said sending her child to a boarding school was a voluntary choice for her family.

"My husband and I are really happy to see that our child is well fed, well housed and well educated at school. When our youngest daughter goes to junior high school, we also plan to send her to a boarding school."

In response to a recent meeting of U.S. officials with some overseas Xinjiang residents, Elijan Anayat, a spokesperson with the Xinjiang regional government, said that these so-called "witnesses" are actually "actors" who make a living by spreading rumors about Xinjiang.

It is absolutely ironic that the U.S. officials, ignoring the basic facts, met with these so-called "victims" and made irresponsible remarks on the human rights situation in Xinjiang, he added.

"We strongly call on some people in Western countries to return to rationality, facts and morality, take off colored glasses, abandon narrow-minded prejudices, and face up to Xinjiang's remarkable achievements in human rights," Xu Guixiang, also a spokesperson with the regional government, said at the news conference.

