Community canteens make life easier for elderly residents in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:00, July 16, 2021

"At the age of 80, I have become incapable of cooking for myself. Luckily, there is this community canteen near my home where I can enjoy a variety of food at a very reasonable price," Zhang Xiufang, a senior citizen from Changji city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region said jauntily while making an order at this canteen.

Two local residents have a meal in a community canteen in Altay, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo/altxw.com)

Established by the organization department of CPC Changji municipal committee and the civil affairs bureau of Changji city, the community canteen where Zhang enjoyed a meal with balanced portions of vegetable and meat dishes for a mere 10 yuan ($1.53) is run by a third-party catering organization and subsidized by the local government.

Zhang Zejin, a staff member with the civil affairs bureau of Changji city, disclosed that so far, 28 community canteens have been proposed to be established in the city, of which 12 are now in operation, serving nearly 600 residents every day.

According to the plan, by the end of this year, 47 canteens will be built in Changji to provide dining services for nearly 20,000 residents over the age of 60 in the city.

A community canteen for the elderly similar to those in Changji city recently opened in Altay prefecture in northern Xinjiang, also offering competitive meal prices. For instance, a meal with two meat dishes and two vegetable dishes only costs 15 yuan.

Furthermore, anyone over the age of 60 is eligible for special discounts, while mobility-impaired residents can enjoy food delivery services.

"After two months of preparation, we have successfully built the first community canteen in Altay, which has been well received by residents since its opening," said Zhang Hui, secretary of the Party working committee in Qiaxiulu neighborhood, Altay.

"Thanks to the community canteen, we can spend just 10 yuan for a nutritious meal. We can also read books or newspapers, and drink tea at the community daytime care room. This is way better than staying at home,” said a senior citizen surnamed Liu who frequently dines at the canteen.

