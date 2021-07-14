Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 3 – Harvest
One delights in a distinct sense of joy when reaping the bounteous harvest from one of the many crops grown in Xinjiang: whether it's biting into crisp fragrant pears, bolls of cotton that are white like snow, or flat peaches that are as sweet as they are juicy. But a good day’s harvest also encompasses more than just the fruit of the land, from families reaping the jubilations of life, fellow neighbors living in harmony with one another, or those taking part in a life of well-deserved leisure. Here, north and south of the Tianshan mountain range, honest and hardworking farmers lead an idyllic pastoral life full of tranquility, comfort and ease. For the third episode of the feature documentary produced by People's Daily Online on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, we present a story about a day of hope-filled harvesting amongst the fertile soils of Xinjiang.
Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 2 – Family
Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 1 - Growing Up
