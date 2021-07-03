Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

3 Plays Were Selected for Yunnan New Play Show in Pu’er

(People's Daily Online)    17:04, July 03, 2021

On June 28, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism announced the list of plays selected for the 16th Yunnan Province New Play Show (Programs), after being reported and recommended by the units and selected by the experts of Provincial Department of Culture and Touris, the final confirmation of 24 plays and 30 programs were selected. Among them, three plays (programs) in Pu’er City, namely the drama Fellow of the Peasants, the musical Ah Wa People Sing a New Song and the song Feeling Grace of the Party, were selected.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York