3 Plays Were Selected for Yunnan New Play Show in Pu’er

On June 28, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism announced the list of plays selected for the 16th Yunnan Province New Play Show (Programs), after being reported and recommended by the units and selected by the experts of Provincial Department of Culture and Touris, the final confirmation of 24 plays and 30 programs were selected. Among them, three plays (programs) in Pu’er City, namely the drama Fellow of the Peasants, the musical Ah Wa People Sing a New Song and the song Feeling Grace of the Party, were selected.