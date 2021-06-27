New terminal of Guangzhou int'l airport starts construction

Xinhua) 09:59, June 27, 2021

GUANGZHOU, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Construction of a new airport terminal started in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday.

With a designed construction area of 422,000 square meters, the T3 Terminal of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is part of the airport's expansion project, according to the Guangdong Airport Authority.

The terminal will be a hub that combines air transportation, highway, high-speed railway and urban rail, with 5G, big data, artificial intelligence and other new technologies to be adopted.

Two new runways and an apron with more than 190 parking positions are also included in the expansion project.

The expansion will further improve the competitiveness of the airport as an international aviation hub and promote the building of a world-level airport cluster at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Figures show that the airport handled some 43.77 million passenger trips in 2020, becoming the busiest in the world.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)