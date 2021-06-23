Guangzhou builds self-service health room, providing convenience for citizens

People's Daily Online) 11:13, June 23, 2021

The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has rolled out a self-service health room where citizens can access drugs, medical equipment, and even health-testing machines, for free, Chinanews.com reported on June 21.

Photo shows the urine testers installed in the health room. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Located in Huangpu district, the health room is part of a multi-functional center that covers an area of 91 square meters and is divided into six zones: an entertainment area, a display area, a reading area, an asexual toilet, a bathroom, and a health room.

At the center, which is covered by wireless network, citizens can treat themselves to a free drink, rent a power bank to charge their mobile phones, and borrow books to read, among others.

All free for use, the health room is equipped with various medical facilities, including first-aid drugs and automatic external defibrillators.

Photo shows the reading area installed inside the health room. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Self-service urine testers, which will be put into use soon, will enable citizens to have their urine samples tested through scanning a QR code. In just 30 seconds after scanning the code, the machines will send the test results to the citizens and give them suggestions based on the results.

Taking Guangzhou only 10 days to build the center, in the future the city will introduce the facility to more places in Huangpu.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)