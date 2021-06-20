Germany stun Portugal 4-2 in Euro 2020 to keep last 16 hopes alive

BERLIN, Jun. 19 (Xinhua) -- Germany bounced back in style and overpowered defending champions Portugal in a six-goal thriller in Euro 2020 Group F at the Football Arena Munich on Saturday.

The Germans came out flying in front of home soil and thought they got rewarded for their powerful start but Robin Gosens' goal from tight angle was flagged offside in the 5th minute.

Even though, Germany was dominating it was Portugal who broke the deadlock out of the blue as Christian Ronaldo showed no mercy and tapped home a counterattack ten minutes later.

Despite Portugal's opener, Germany remained unimpressed and hit back with great assistance of the Portuguese, who couldn't put up resistance in the 35th minute when Ruben Dias cleared Gosens' dangerous low cross into the wrong goal to level the scores.

Germany was a menace with every attack while Portugal's defense had their hands full of work as the game clock ticked. The hosts eventually got rewarded for their efforts as Raphael Guerreiro accidentally diverted Joshua Kimmich's shot across the goal into the wrong target six minutes before the break.

It could have been a higher advantage for Low's men, but Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio was on guard twice to deny Gosens and Gnabry.

However, Ruiz Patricio was hapless after the restart as Germany picked up where they left off and made it 3-1 through Kai Havertz, who tapped in Gosens' cutback pass from close range in the 51st minute.

Portugal wasn't able to hold the pace and had to swallow another goal after Kimmich's pinpoint cross to the far post allowed unmarked Gosens to get his name on the scoreboards at the hour mark.

The visitor's' resistance seemed broken, but Fernando Santos' side halved the deficit out of thin air in the 67th minute when Christian Ronaldo curled the ball into the path of Diogo Jota, who poked home from very close range.

Portugal sparked to life again but couldn't do more damage as Renato Sanches thunderstrike to the bar remained only a warning in the closing stages.

"At half-time I tried to change it, but we ended up conceding the third and fourth goals. We reduced it to 4-2, we had a ball against the post, one or two chances, but Germany also created danger. It was a fair victory for Germany," said Portugal head coach Santos.

"Overall a great performance by my team despite our situation. The team showed great will, we created a lot of chances and I think it is a deserved 4-2 victory," said Germany head coach Low.

With the result, France (4 points) remain atop the standings in Group F followed by Germany (3 points), Portugal (3 points) and Hungary (1 point). With a win over Hungary on Wednesday, Germany can secure their progression while holders Portugal face a tough task with France.

