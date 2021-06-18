Goalkeeper Farinez shines as Venezuela hold Colombia

Colombia's Wilmar Barrios (L) vies with Venezuela's Jose Martinez during the 2021 Copa America Group A football match in Goiania, Brazil, June 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Lucio Tavora)

GOIANIA, Brazil, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez made a series of world-class saves as Venezuela held Colombia to a goalless draw in their Copa America Group A clash here on Thursday.

Colombia dominated the match, controlling 65 percent of possession and firing 23 shots on goal compared to Venezuela's two. But the Cafeteros couldn't find a way past the Lens shot-stopper, who made eight saves in a man-of-the-match performance.

He showed superb reflexes to twice deny Duvan Zapata in the first half and also kept out a rasping drive from Boca Juniors midfielder Edwin Cardona.

But the 23-year-old saved his best for late in the match, launching himself horizontally to brilliantly tip Mateus Uribe's overhead bicycle kick over the bar.

The result leaves Colombia with four points from two outings while Venezuela has one point, with both teams having two group-stage matches remaining.

