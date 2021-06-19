China launches new remote-sensing satellite group
A Long March-2C carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 18, 2021. China successfully sent a new remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday. The satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:30 p.m. Beijing time. This is the ninth group belonging to the Yaogan-30 family. Also aboard was Tianqi-14, a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation. It was the 375th mission of the Long March rocket series. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)
XICHANG, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.
The satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:30 p.m. Beijing time. This is the ninth group belonging to the Yaogan-30 family.
Also aboard was Tianqi-14, a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation.
It was the 375th mission of the Long March rocket series.
Photos
