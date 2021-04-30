China successfully launches Yaogan-34 remote sensing satellite

JIUQUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-34, into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:27 p.m. Friday (Beijing Time).

The Yaogan-34 satellite was carried by a Long March-4C rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.

The optical remote sensing satellite will be used for the survey of land resources, urban planning, the confirmation of land rights, road network design, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and reduction. It will also provide information services for the construction of the Belt and Road.

It was the 368th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

