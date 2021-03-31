Video: We Are China

China launches new Earth observation satellite

Xinhua) 09:36, March 31, 2021

A Long March-4C rocket carrying Gaofen-12 02 Earth observation satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31, 2021. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-12 02, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The satellite will be used in land surveys, urban planning, road network design and crop yield estimation, as well as disaster relief.

It was the 364th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)