China releases 4 new BDS technical standards

(Xinhua)    15:56, January 12, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has newly released four national technical standards for the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

This is a major move forward of China in standardizing and ensuring the development and industrial application of the BDS through drafting national standards, said the office.

The four newly-released technical standards are for fields of the data format, map application, ground-based augmentation system and atomic clock of the BDS.

These new technical standards have been released by the Standardization Administration.

In the next step, China will continue to promote the technical standardization works to sustain the design, production, test certification and data sharing of BDS-related products.

China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

