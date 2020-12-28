China launches new remote sensing satellite

A Long March-4C rocket carrying Yaogan-33 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Dec. 27, 2020. China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 11:44 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time). The satellite, Yaogan-33, entered the planned orbit successfully. The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:44 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.