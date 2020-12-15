Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
China's space-tracking ship back from monitoring missions

(Xinhua)    09:03, December 15, 2020

China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 returned to port Monday after completing three monitoring missions in the Pacific Ocean.

The ship, which returned to a port in east China's Jiangsu Province, operated for 82 days at sea, sailing over 18,000 nautical miles. During the voyage, it carried out maritime monitoring of the Chang'e-5 mission along with Yuanwang-6, another space-tracking ship.

Yuanwang-5 has operated at sea for 223 days in 2020, with total voyage measuring over 510,000 nautical miles.

After docking at the port, crew members will rest, examine the facilities and replenish supplies for upcoming missions.

