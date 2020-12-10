Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's in-orbit communication satellite delivered to customer

(Xinhua)    09:50, December 10, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced Wednesday that it has completed the in-orbit delivery of the communication satellite "APSTAR-6D" to its customer.

China Great Wall Industry Corporation, a commercial satellite launch company under the CASC, delivered the satellite to Shenzhen-based APT Mobile SatCom Limited.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center on July 9. Both the satellite and the rocket were developed by subsidiary institutes of the CASC.

The APSTAR-6D is a part of China's first global high-throughput broadband satellite communication system. It aims to provide high-throughput broadband communication services for users across the Asia-Pacific region.

The results of in-orbit tests show that the function and performance of the satellite meet technical requirements, said the CASC.

The APSTAR-6D is the 12th communication satellite delivered by the China Great Wall Industry Corporation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York