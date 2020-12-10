China's in-orbit communication satellite delivered to customer

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced Wednesday that it has completed the in-orbit delivery of the communication satellite "APSTAR-6D" to its customer.

China Great Wall Industry Corporation, a commercial satellite launch company under the CASC, delivered the satellite to Shenzhen-based APT Mobile SatCom Limited.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center on July 9. Both the satellite and the rocket were developed by subsidiary institutes of the CASC.

The APSTAR-6D is a part of China's first global high-throughput broadband satellite communication system. It aims to provide high-throughput broadband communication services for users across the Asia-Pacific region.

The results of in-orbit tests show that the function and performance of the satellite meet technical requirements, said the CASC.

The APSTAR-6D is the 12th communication satellite delivered by the China Great Wall Industry Corporation.