NE China's Liaoning to upgrade satellite base stations

Xinhua) 13:47, April 29, 2021

SHENYANG, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province will upgrade all its 58 satellite navigation and positioning base stations by May, according to local authorities.

Ten base stations had been upgraded by March, equipped with updated high-resolution data processing and real-time service software from China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

The base stations will be able to receive, store and process multimode satellite signals including BeiDou, GPS and GLONASS.

The average distance between BeiDou base stations in the province is 60 km. The real-time positioning accuracy is stable at 3-5 centimeters.

More than 500 users have applied to use the service, which currently has approximately 200 users in the fields of weather forecasting, the survey of natural resources, mapping, oceans, urban planning and water conservancy.

The upgrade will boost the industrial service of the BeiDou system and promote its application.

