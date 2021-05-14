China's small-satellite smart manufacturing facility starts operations

Xinhua, May 14, 2021

WUHAN, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's first smart manufacturing facility for small satellites in the central city of Wuhan is ready for official production operations, with the first satellite rolling off the production line on Thursday.

The first satellite is a typical product for mass production self-developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Ltd. (CASIC).

This new development demonstrates that China is entering a phase of mass production of small satellites.

The production line has an annual capacity of 240 small satellites weighing less than one tonne, according to CASIC Space Engineering Development Co., Ltd., owner of the facility. With smart manufacturing techniques, it can improve the production efficiency of small satellites by more than 40 percent.

