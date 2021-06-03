China launches new meteorological satellite

A Long March-3B carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 3, 2021. China sent a new meteorological satellite into orbit from the launch center on Thursday. (Photo by Guo wenbin/Xinhua).

XICHANG, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new meteorological satellite into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province on Thursday morning.

The satellite, Fengyun-4B (FY-4B), was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 00:17 a.m. (Beijing Time). This was the 372nd flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

The first of China's new-generation meteorological satellites in geostationary orbit, the FY-4B will be used in the fields of weather analysis and forecasting, and environmental and disaster monitoring.

The satellite and rocket were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, respectively. Both belong to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The China Meteorological Administration is responsible for the construction and operation of the satellite's ground application system.

