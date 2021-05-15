6 dead, 218 injured after tornado hits Wuhan

Photo taken with a mobile phone on May 15, 2021 shows rescue team members walk past the rubble of collapsed buildings after a tornado in Caidian District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Six people have been confirmed dead, and 218 others injured after a tornado on Friday night walloped Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, government sources said. The tornado, packing winds of 23.9 meters per second, ripped through the Caidian District at 8:39 p.m. Friday, toppling some construction site sheds and snapping a large number of trees. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

WUHAN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Six people have been confirmed dead, and 218 others injured after a tornado on Friday night walloped Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, government sources said.

The tornado, packing winds of 23.9 meters per second, ripped through the Caidian District at 8:39 p.m. Friday, toppling some construction site sheds and snapping a large number of trees.

According to an initial investigation by local authorities Saturday morning, houses of 27 households have collapsed, and those of 130 households were damaged. Two tower cranes and 8,000 square meters of construction site sheds also suffered damage.