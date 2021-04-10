Zhang Boli revisits makeshift hospital in Wuhan

Xinhua) 11:15, April 10, 2021

Zhang Boli (1st L), an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and head of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, wipes tears during his visit at the makeshift hospital in Jiangxia District in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2021. Featuring traditional Chinese medicine treatment, the makeshift hospital in Wuhan's Jiangxia District was transformed from a sports center. It received a total of 564 patients till its closure on March 10, 2020. None of them saw their health condition deteriorate. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

