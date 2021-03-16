9 dead in dust, snow storms in Mongolia

Photo taken on March 14, 2021 shows a view of the dust storm in Ulan Bator, Mongolia. The death toll rose to nine from heavy dust and snow storms that hit large parts of Mongolia on the weekend, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Monday. (Xinhua/Asigang)

ULAN BATOR, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The death toll rose to nine from heavy dust and snow storms that hit large parts of Mongolia on the weekend, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Monday.

Eight people were killed in the southern province of Dundgovi and a five-year-old child died in the central-western province of Arkhangai due to the storms, the agency said in a statement.

A total of 565 people have been found alive among the nearly 600 people who got lost in the storms, it said, adding the search for the remaining missing people is still underway.