Mongolia confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    15:55, December 06, 2020

Mongolia confirmed seven more COVID-19 cases on Sunday after 14,019 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours, said the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or people who had close contact with previously confirmed cases, the NCCD said in a statement.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 849, including 417 locally transmitted cases.

The Asian country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12 to halt the virus's spread, expired Tuesday.

However, the government has extended the lockdown in the capital of Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by 10 days until Dec. 11.

The country has recorded 384 recoveries and no deaths so far.

