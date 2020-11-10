China's Hubei sends trucks for Mongolia-donated sheep

WUHAN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province on Monday sent the first batch of 10 container trucks to pick up Mongolia-donated sheep in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The first batch of 4,000 sheep, donated by Mongolia in support of China's COVID-19 epidemic fight, arrived in the China-Mongolia border city of Erenhot on Oct. 22.

The trucks, each loaded with a 40-foot refrigerated container that can contain 1,200 slaughtered sheep, were sent by Wuhan Asia-Europe Logistics and are scheduled to arrive in Erenhot Wednesday.

For epidemic control, all trucks and containers had been disinfected a week before departure, and all the drivers, as well as relevant trip riders, had gone through nucleic acid tests.

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga in February visited China at the critical stage of China's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control and promised to offer 30,000 sheep as a token of support.

According to a bilateral agreement, the sheep will be transported in batches to Erenhot before mid-November, where they will be slaughtered and processed before being sent to Hubei.