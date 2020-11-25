Mongolia adds 27 COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reported 27 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Wednesday.

Mongolia conducted 3,301 tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD's Surveillance Department, told a press conference.

The national caseload has risen to 699, including 272 locally transmitted cases so far.

Domestically transmitted cases have been reported in the capital city of Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon and Dornogovi.

The first local transmission case was believed to be a woman whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

The Asian country has imposed a nationwide lockdown until Dec. 1 to halt the spread of the pandemic and identify all people who had contact with locally transmitted COVID-19 patients.