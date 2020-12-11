China's Inner Mongolia reports no new COVID-19 cases

HOHHOT, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported no new confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours to 7 a.m. Friday, local health authorities said.

Over the past day, two domestically transmitted confirmed cases were discharged from hospital after recovery in the border city of Manzhouli, the regional health commission said.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Manzhouli still had 25 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases, all being treated in hospitals of Manzhouli. A total of 1,450 close contacts have been identified and placed under medical observation.