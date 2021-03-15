Chinese women's basketball team announces 18-player list ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Team China celebrate after beating Spain in the Women's Olympic qualifying basketball tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, on Feb. 8, 2020. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's national women's basketball team announced on Monday a list of 18 players for training ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

China qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a perfect record across three matches last February. The roster includes 11 of the 12 participants for the qualifiers, including Shao Ting and Li Meng, and the seven new additions are Li Yifan and Pan Zhenqi from Beijing, Shandong's Yang Hengyu, Wang Jiaqi of Zhejiang, Hunan's Wang Xuemeng, and Tang Ziting and Liu Yutong from Beijing Normal University.

Players are required to check in on Tuesday before commencing training.

China will kick off their Olympic campaign against Puerto Rico on July 27, with Australia and Belgium also featuring in Group C.

With the 12-team competition consisting of three groups, the top two sides from each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to quarterfinals.