3 civilians killed in bomb blasts in Afghanistan's Kabul

Afghan security force members inspect the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 14, 2021. At least three civilians were killed and 12 others wounded in two separate explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, local police said. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)

KABUL, March 14 (Xinhua) -- At least three civilians were killed and 12 others wounded in two separate explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul, local police said.

One blast occurred when an improvised bomb hit a minibus in Police District (PD) 3 and the other explosion, a similar one, took place in the neighboring PD 6, in western part of the city, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told Xinhua.

The death toll was likely to rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.