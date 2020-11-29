Airstrike kills 13 militants in western Afghanistan

QALA-E-NAW, Afghanistan, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- At least 13 insurgents were killed in a security forces airstrike on the Taliban militants gathering in the Ab Kamari district of the western Badghis province on Saturday, army spokesman in the province, captain Abdul Latif Sultan said.

According to the army official, a group of Taliban militants gathered in the Kokchael area of the Ab Kamari district in the wee hours of Saturday for attacking security checkpoints, but the security forces launched an airstrike in pre-emptive action, killing 13 people of the group on the spot.

The militants' group commander Mullah Aminullah was among those killed in the air raid, the official added.

There have so far been no comments from the Taliban militants who are in control of parts of the Badghis province, whose capital Qala-e-Naw is 555 km northwest of Kabul.