ISLAMABAD, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday and discussed the Afghan peace process, the military said.

The meeting came ahead of the resumption of intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar that will focus on reduction of violence and a ceasefire in conflict-stricken Afghanistan.

The Taliban and an Afghan government's negotiating team had announced a three-week break last month for consultations with their leadership. They were scheduled to resume talks on Tuesday.

An army statement said Khalilzad met the Pakistan army chief and other military leaders at the army's headquarters in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.

"Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels," the statement from the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.