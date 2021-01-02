Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 2, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Armed militants abduct passenger bus in western Afghanistan

(Xinhua)    15:35, January 02, 2021

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Armed militants abducted a passenger bus in Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Saturday, local official Lal Mohammad Omarzai said.

"A group of armed insurgents intercepted a passenger bus with dozens on board in Childokhtaran area along the Herat city-Turghundi highway at about 07:00 a.m. (local time) and took it to an unknown location," Omarzai who serves as the district chief for Rubat-e-Sangi district told Xinhua.

The official accused Taliban militants of kidnapping the bus, but the armed group has yet to make any comments.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction yet.

Police have launched an operation to secure the safe release of the passengers, the official said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York