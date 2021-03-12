Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Xi's commitment to the environment

(People's Daily)    11:08, March 12, 2021

March 12 marks China's National Tree Planting Day. Chinese President Xi Jinping's sentiments toward planting trees and protecting greenery have not changed. Since the 18th National People's Congress of the CPC, the Chinese leader has participated in tree planting every year.

Trees are planted in the soil, and ecological concepts are planted in the heart. Over 40 years, China's artificial afforestation area has doubled, ranking first in the world. From 2016 to 2020, 11.6 billion trees were planted in a compulsory campaign.

Watch to find out Xi's personal connection with tree-planting and how his remark "lucid water and lush mountains are invaluable assets" is practiced through this green effort.

