Vice president calls for using Xi thought to guide China's national rejuvenation

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan joins a deliberation with fellow deputies from Hunan Province at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Saturday urged efforts to draw wisdom from history and take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a fundamental guideline to ensure the great cause of national rejuvenation advances from victory to victory.

Wang made the remarks while joining a deliberation with fellow deputies from Hunan Province at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, the national legislature.

The century-old history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a history of continuously adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, said Wang. "It is also a history of using the Party's innovative theories to guide China's national rejuvenation."

The 19th CPC National Congress established Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the guiding thinking of the CPC, Wang noted, adding that over the past three-plus years this adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context has been further enriched and developed.

The vice president noted that China has a long way to go towards fully building a modern socialist country, calling it a new "Long March."

The key, Wang said, is to find the direction and methods from Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to analyze and solve the problems.

He called for efforts to learn the Xi thought by heart, improve the political judgement, understanding and execution, and closely follow the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of thinking and actions.