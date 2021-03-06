Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 6, 2021
Xi stresses promoting standard spoken, written Chinese language

(Xinhua)    13:27, March 06, 2021

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed efforts to promote standard spoken and written Chinese language and promote in full scale the use of state-compiled textbooks.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while joining in a deliberation with fellow lawmakers from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region during the country's annual legislative session.

As the first ethnic minority autonomous region in China, Inner Mongolia should make more solid and meticulous efforts in promoting ethnic unity to strengthen the sense of identity with the motherland, the Chinese nation, the Chinese culture, the Party and socialism with Chinese characteristics among people of all ethnic groups, Xi said.

