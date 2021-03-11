Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping at 2021 "two sessions"

Xinhua) 08:25, March 11, 2021

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, concluded its annual session on Wednesday, a day before the conclusion of the annual session of the National People's Congress.

During the "two sessions," President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined national lawmakers and political advisors in deliberations and discussion on four occasions.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- High-quality development will remain the theme for China's economic and social development in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period and beyond, and it concerns the overall situation of the country's socialist modernization drive.

-- High-quality development is the general requirement for all aspects of economic and social development.

-- We should step up the green transformation of key industries and areas, foster cleaner production and accelerate green and low-carbon development.

-- Top-level design and comprehensive measures are needed to protect the eco-systems in mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts.

-- Education is essential to the country and the Party.

-- Teachers are the central pillar of education, and strengthening the professional ethics of teachers must be a top priority.

-- Efforts should be made to facilitate more comprehensive understanding of the Party's policies concerning ethnic groups.

-- Prevention is the most economical and effective health strategy.

-- Chinese women have actively devoted themselves to the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and played an important role in "supporting half of the sky" with no less courage or effort than men.

-- Innovation in defense-related science and technology must be significantly boosted.

-- The whole armed forces must always be ready to respond to all kinds of complex and difficult situations, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and provide strong support for fully building a modern socialist country.