Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on March 10

(Xinhua)    09:40, March 10, 2021

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Wednesday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate documents including the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the draft resolution on the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

-- Presidium of the fourth session of the 13th NPC will hold its third meeting.

-- The CPPCC National Committee will hold a standing committee meeting.

-- The fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold its closing meeting.

