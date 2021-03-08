Xi Jinping on protection of women's rights

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has extended International Women's Day greetings and best wishes to Chinese women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended the greetings on Saturday when he attended a group meeting at the fourth annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.

Xi has spoken of the protection of women's rights and women's development on multiple occasions. The following are some highlights of his speeches:

-- In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, female medical and epidemic control workers, researchers, community workers and volunteers, braving danger and working around the clock, have fought at the front line of the battle. With their dedication and ingenuity, they have written heroic epics of saving people and protecting lives. They truly deserve our admiration.

-- Equality between men and women is a basic state policy in China.

-- We still have a long way to go and need to work real hard to build a world in which women are free from discrimination as well as a society of inclusive development.

-- Women are creators of material and spiritual wealth, and represent an important force driving social development and progress. Without women, there would be no continuity of the human race or human society.

-- As the Chinese people pursue a better life, every Chinese woman has the opportunity to excel in life and make her dreams come true.