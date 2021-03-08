Foundation of rule of law lies in primary level: Xi

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said Sunday that to comprehensively promote China's rule of law and advance the modernization of the country's system and capacity of governance, the foundation of the work lies in the primary level.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when joining lawmakers from Qinghai Province in a deliberation during the country's annual legislative session.

Speaking after hearing a lawmaker's report on advancing primary-level social governance, Xi called for consolidating the foundation and strengthening Party leadership at the primary level.

He also stressed more public participation to help people understand, respect and observe the law.