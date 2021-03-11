What’s up, foreign friends? Check out all the benefits for you in this year’s Two Sessions

During every year’s Two Sessions, a frequently asked question by our foreign audience is “does the Two Sessions only focus on Chinese citizens and domestic issues?”

Well, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

As the only major economy to achieve economic growth amid the pandemic, the world has high hopes for China’s future development. In looking ahead, China will surely make every effort to provide all the necessary support for others along the path to recovery. Let’s check out what benefits and favorable policies are being introduced for our foreign friends during this year’s Two Sessions!

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, vaccine manufacturing and distribution have become a major concern for every nation and every citizen. As one of the leading powers in such areas, China has pledged to offer up its vaccines as global public goods, and the country has worked in all earnestness to improve vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries near and far.

So far, China has already donated or is undergoing plans to donate vaccines to 69 countries in all, while exporting vaccines to 43 countries to date. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that vaccines will inject more confidence and hope into the global fight against the virus.

In addition to vaccines, foreign entrepreneurs, students, and tourists have all been paying close attention to China’s timetable for resuming international travel after a long pause.

The Chinese government announced that it will roll out health certificates for international travelers. In the near future, as more and more countries enter into agreements on the mutual recognition of health certificates together with China, this health passport for international travel will begin to play a significant role in promoting the healthy, safe and orderly exchange of transnational personnel across borders.

As the world's second largest economy, the top cross-border trader of goods and the number one destination for foreign investment, China vows to play a more prominent role in actively developing global partnerships.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang remarked in his government work report that China will pursue a high standard in its continued opening up, promoting stability and improved performance in the country’s foreign trade and investment. China will pursue its policy of opening up to the outside world at a larger scale, wider scope, and a still higher level, making a greater effort to participate in international economic cooperation.

China will make effective use of foreign investments and take steps to further reduce limits on such investments in its negative list. Foreign investors are welcomed to expand their investments into China and share in its vast open market and development opportunities.

China will open its door still wider to the world. So for now hope to see you all again, soon!