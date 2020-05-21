90 percent of Chinese young people will pay more attention to Two Sessions this year

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing （Photo/People's Daily App)

The survey was carried out by the social survey center of China Youth Daily in collaboration with the website wenjuan.com among 1,984 young people between the ages of 18 and 35.

According to the survey, 91.5 percent of the young people surveyed said they would pay more attention to the Two Sessions this year than in previous years, paying most attention to the protection of people's livelihoods and employment & entrepreneurship.

The young people interviewed expressed the greatest satisfaction with national security and social governance.

"When I learned about the timing of the Two Sessions, I immediately forwarded it to my moments on social media," said Liu Wei, who was born after 1995 and works in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang province.

Liu Wei added that compared with previous years, he is particularly concerned about and looking forward to the Two Sessions this year.

"In the process of epidemic prevention and control, we can feel that people around us are very concerned about when the Two Sessions will be held. As soon as the time for the Two Sessions was decided, we felt relieved, as this is a very positive signal."