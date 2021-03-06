NPC and CPPCC annual sessions kick off. What to watch?

China’s biggest political event, known as the “Two Sessions”, kicks off this week. More than 5,000 deputies of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislature, and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political advisory body, are gathering in Beijing to discuss China’s future development.

This year’s two sessions have been shortened and will be mostly virtual, due to COVID-19. The meetings commence on March 4, and will wrap up on March 11.

This year’s two sessions are especially noteworthy.

2021 is a big year for China, as it marks the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. With the elimination of absolute poverty, the world will watch how China charts its course toward fully building a modern socialist nation.

In addition to hearing the annual work reports of the government, top legislature, top court and top procuratorate, lawmakers will also review a blueprint for China's development for the next five to 15 years -- the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

Traditionally, at the opening of the NPC, Premier Li Keqiang announces the central government’s priorities and plans for the coming year. Major development targets, including economic growth, newly created jobs in urban areas, major projects, as well as pollution control will be the focus of attention.

Sci-tech innovation is another subject that will preoccupy the two sessions. Lawmakers and political advisors are expected to discuss ways to build China’s sci-tech strength and create an environment that enables innovation.

Green development is one of the topics of greatest concern. In 2020, China announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. A complete economic and societal shift to cleaner energy and fewer polluting emissions is at the top of the country’s policy agenda.

The week-long meetings will also be brimming with long-term initiatives, including consolidating poverty alleviation achievements, rural vitalization, and high-level opening-up.

So, stay tuned.

Photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)